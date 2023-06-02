Mary Bryant Shrader is the host of the popular “Mary’s Nest” YouTube channel, filmed in her Texas Hill Country kitchen, with over 47 million views and nearly one million subscribers. She’s also the author of The Modern Pioneer Cookbook (DK Books, August 15, 2023). In both, Mary demonstrates traditional cooking skills to those longing to reduce their reliance on processed foods, save money, and eat in a more seasonal, no-waste and nutritious way.

Mary joined us at Studio 512 to share her Top 5 Tips for How to Start a YouTube Channel and helping it grow. More information on this topic, including a list of equipment to use and a YouTube class to take, can be found at https://marysnest.com.