Get Tickets Now For Tribeza’s Lookbook Live Fashion Event

New York Fashion Week started this past weekend, and it is so exciting to see all of the new trends and styles that are hitting the runway! Here at Studio 512 we thought it would be a great idea to take our very own “runway-walk” down memory lane.

We brought in some fashion throwback photos of ourselves so that we can decide whether we would “burn it” or “bring it back” … and Margaret Williams of Tribeza came by to weigh in, too!

Tribeza’s Annual Fashion Week event is coming up — it’s called Lookbook Live, and it’s happening on September 25th at Native Hostel! Tickets are available now on EventBrite. For more information on Tribeza magazine, go to www.tribeza.com.