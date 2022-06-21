Both Rich Segal, a board member of The Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and Katy Rankin, the head of brand and events at Ally Medical, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the Pride In Local Music Festival — happening Saturday, June 25 at The Long Center for Performing Arts from noon to 9 p.m.

Tell us what the Chamber does for the community.

“[The Chamber is going] 25 years strong, and has been standing up for the LGBT workforce/small businesses, as well as our allied partners to create a welcoming space for the LGBT workplace,” Segal said. “In addition, our Chamber Education Fund gave out five scholarships last year (a total of $10,000) and we plan to do the same this year both in terms of awards and dollars per award.”

How can employers get involved to show their pride?

“We see Pride as 365. We invite everyone to get involved with your local LGBT Chamber. You can join committees, review your supplier and purchasing programs to be sure you are using LGBT vendors, advocate against harmful policies, and use your voice as a business to reflect your workforce,” Segal said.

What is Ally Medical doing to get involved to show their pride?

“We have been members [of the Chamber] for four years now. I’m also co-chair alongside Rich on the Health and Wellness committee,” Rankin said. “We were fortunate to meet They/Them consulting at one of the Chamber luncheons. They worked with us to ensure our intake paperwork was not only HIPAA compliant, respects the patients’ identity, as well as using the correct pronouns.”

“Ally Medical has done a great job of creating a supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ patients and employees, and we’re proud sponsors of the Pride In Local Music Festival for the second year.”

Why Pride In Local Music?

“The festival was born in the pandemic as a way to highlight the creative economy. Not everyone had the ability to work from home, and our artists suffered disproportionately. So, we teamed up with our other sister music city of Nashville and provided a streaming Pride In Local Music Festival,” Rankin said.

“We did it again as a streaming/live show hybrid and this year we are thrilled to be in person at the Long Center for Pride In Local Music. We have to say, so many of our sponsors have been there with us from the start — special thank you to Dell Technologies for being our three-time title sponsors and all the others like STG Design, Texas Gas, and more that stood up for this event.”

What can we expect from the event?

“There’s live music from noon till 9 p.m. featuring winners from ‘America’s Got Talent,’ RuPaul’s Drag Race and many more headliners. You can view the full lineup at PrideInLocalMusic.com.” Rankin said. “There are also makers/artists booths curated by our Chamber friends from The Little Gay Shop, as well as a health & wellness fair, where Ally Medical will be one of the vendors.”

Purchase general admission or VIP tickets at PrideInLocalMusic.com or at AustinLGBTChamber.com.

