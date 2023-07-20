Greg Thomas, co-owner of Barton Springs Nursery, joined Studio 512 to give viewers tips on getting plants through the “summer stress” period. He mentioned four major challenges:

Heat: “Unfortunately, we can’t control the temperature, but we can manage the additional heat absorbed from the sun. The location of the plant determines this. There aren’t many options beyond shade cloth.”

Sunlight: “When it is this hot, direct sunlight can add too much extra stress on plants. Even when they are okay with sun other times of the year, now they may suffer.”

Water: “Adequate watering is crucial during this period. Underestimating the amount and frequency of watering can have detrimental effects. Just one instance of letting the soil go dry could lead to plant loss.”

Pests: “‘Sucking pests’ are what we see right now. Unlike ants and beetles with chewing mouthparts, these pests pierce and suck sap or target the inner tissue of leaves. We can examine these pests using microscope images for better identification and understanding at our Genus Bar.”

Greg says that one of the best ways to mitigate the issues caused by intense heat during Central Texas summers is to plant smart from the get-go. He suggests xeric and “sun-loving” species that can survive in a more desert environment, like agaves, yuccas, cacti and sedums. Potted and indoor plants are great choices, too.

There is a lot of new at Barton Springs Nursery! “We are working on opening our new Garden Supplies/Educational Center, the first of its kind, as well as a new succulent house, a huge new Tropical and House Plants Greenhouse, and more.”

Even if you never intend to flex your green thumb, Greg says that the nursery is still worth a visit. “Something to note: the nursery is not just about buying plants, but that it’s a wonderful outing and great family-friendly activity. We have ponds with fish and turtles, birds, and beautiful oak trees that provide shade, free coffee, and a little book store in the gift shop. Make sure you meet Fig (the sulcata tortoise) and Fern (the feisty nursery cat) before you go.”

Learn more about everything the nursery has to offer online, and plan your trip to the grounds.