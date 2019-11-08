Get The Whole Family Active With Team Marathon Kids

Chris McClung, Marathon Kids Board Chair and Co-Owner of Rogue Running, stopped by the studio to talk about Team Marathon Kids, the social and fundraising team that allows Austinites who care about kids’ health to run for a reason at the Austin Marathon.

“Marathon Kids invites runners of all fitness levels to join Team Marathon Kids and run for a reason at Austin Marathon! It doesn’t matter the distance: 5K, half, or full marathon, join Team Marathon Kids and make your miles count.”

For families who love to move together, visit Marathon Kids’ Austin Active Families page (marathonkids.org/distance-challenge) for discounts on local, family-friendly races throughout the school year.

And, planning ahead for spring, don’t miss TAG! Level Up at Circuit of the Americas on April 18, 2020: marathonkids.org/tag. This fun, all-ages event will be a day of interactive, outdoor games to remember!”

