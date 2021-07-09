Get The Top Looks This Summer From Ramy Brook

Ramy Brook Sharp, the founder of fashion brand Ramy Brook, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about summer fashion and this season’s top looks.

What are some must-haves we should be shopping for this summer?

“Well, I don’t know about you, but I’m loving getting out and about this summer, putting on something that makes me feel stylish and confident and can work for a number of settings. So we pulled together 5 looks that are must-haves for this summer and beyond,” Sharp said.

Jumpsuit, dresses and more

“We love this number called ‘The Ivy,'” Sharp said. “It’s a crepe de chine fabrication with a smocked waist that really cinches you in. This is the perfect look to pack up and travel with because you can wear it with sneakers or heels, dressed up or dressed down.”

What about something for a fun beach party?

“All of our social calendars are jam-packed this summer and there is no better way to make an entrance than investing in a beautiful ‘maxi dress’ like this fabulous, flowy beautiful maxi dress called the ‘Theodora.’ It’s great for weddings or you can dress it down with some metallic sandals and hit those day parties,” Sharp said.

“Another great dress option is our ‘Henley Dress.’ It has that side cut-out detail we’re seeing in everything and has super intricate tonal-beaded embellishment around, which makes for a rich, textural look. It’s a really sophisticated way to show a little skin.”

What else do you have for us?

“Our next look is a personal favorite and still a huge trend — Crochet. Our ‘Sarah Cardigan’ is a lightweight crochet piece made for those unforgettable chilly summer nights on the beach. We love this cardigan paired with denim shorts,” Sharp said.

Swimsuit

What’s the style that you suggest?

“Oh, a one-piece for sure. They are hotter than ever and I love our ‘Knit Verona’ swimsuit. This is our best-selling sparkle knit swim in new rose pink. The plunging deep V on our ‘Verona’ and waist-cinching tie makes this suit one of the most flattering one-pieces you will ever own,” Sharp said.

Where can we find all of these beautiful looks?

“All of the pieces shown here today and much more can be shopped at RamyBrook.com or if you are in New York City or Southampton, check out our Ramy Brook store locations!”

This segment is paid for by Ramy Brook and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.