Get The Smile You Want With Austin Artistic Dental

Your smile is important! It’s the first thing people notice about you and Dr. Jarett Hulse of Austin Artistic Dental stopped by this morning to talk about some of the options they offer to help get the smile you’re dreaming of.

I know you’re one of the premier cosmetic dentists here in Austin, but I hear you do things differently then some of the others. What makes you different?

I do a lot of cosmetic dentistry and smile makeovers in my office Austin Artistic Dental. When people think of Cosmetic Dentistry they usually think of porcelain veneers and maybe whitening. To do a full smile makeover sometimes can take anywhere to 10-20 veneers. And I do a lot of those cases. But some people can’t afford to do that many, and often we can get a really good result doing as little as 2 to 6 depending on the case. But I’ve been told there are some cosmetic dentists that won’t treat you unless you do the full mouth. I try to give choices. Something else I do is called Bioclear. The Bioclear Method is a revolutionary new updated bonding method in which you use composite to build up teeth to make them stronger and more beautiful. There are pros and cons to it when comparing to porcelain veneers but it is another option.

Tell me more about this Bioclear Method? What is it exactly?

Most dentists when they use composite filling materal to fix a chipped tooth, will do something called bonding. It basically a patch. Then the tooth chips again, and you do another patch. The patches often break, become stained and don’t match as well as we would like. The Bioclear Method is a special technique in which we use special tooth shape plastic matrices and heat up the composite to flow the composite material surrounding the whole tooth. Then much like a sculptor, I carve the material back to make a pretty tooth. It is especially good at fixing really broken teeth that otherwise would need to be extracted, and closing Black Triangles. Black Triangles are black spaces that can form between teeth up by the gum line. They’re common in people who have had braces or gum problems in the past. In my opinion there is no way to close there spaces properly without the Bioclear Method. You may not think this is a big deal but to some people who have it, I guarantee it is. I have people who fly to me from other states to get this treatment done, and I’ve had people cry from happiness when it is complete. So I think it’s a pretty great technique.

I hear you also have a pretty unique way of getting in touch and attracting new patients to your practice. I hear you do Virtual Consults. What are virtual consults?

The world is changing. People want things easier. People want transparency. This is a world of Amazon Prime, Uber, and social media. Virtual Consults are a way to try to give people the answer to their dental questions from the comfort of their home. Basically people can go on my website, or my Instagram page and send me 2 selfies of their teeth. They can then write to me asking what ever questions they have. I’ll then make them a personalized video giving them as much information about their options as I can, including the cost of the treatment! Everyone wants to know the same things when they have a dental problem. Who should I trust? What are my choices? And how much does it cost? I try to answer all those questions in these personalized video virtual consults. And I do all this for FREE. I find the more free information I give, and the more I help people with their problems, the more people come to my practice, and I get to do more of what I love doing – creating healthy beautiful smiles.

