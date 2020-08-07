Get The School Year Off To A Healthy Start With Tips From Shop With Style

Whether going back to the classroom or starting the fall with remote learning, parents want to get the school year off to a healthy start. Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell wants to help all of us get ready.

We all remember getting those checkups for back-to-school. Why is it so important to get an eye exam before school starts?

“Students learn better when they can easily see what they need to read. The back-to-school vision exam is also a perfect time to ask your eye doctor if your child is a good candidate for contact lenses. A lot of kids like them because they are great for sports. Others may want contacts this year because we’re wearing face masks, and if you wear glasses, you know they tend to fog up when you’re wearing one.

Biotrue ONEday daily disposables are a great choice for first-time wearers. They are easy to handle, and they are comfortable all day. They also maintain nearly 100% of their moisture for a full 16 hours. This is important because more schoolwork is done on electronic devices, and research shows that we blink less when we read on screens – which can reduce moisture in our eyes. I have worn daily disposable contacts for years – and I love them. I don’t have to worry about cleaning and storing them – I just put in a fresh pair every morning. For children just starting to wear contacts, it can be an easier routine to follow compared with traditional lenses. You can learn more about these from your eye doctor or www.biotrueonedaylenses.com.”

What do you have for those of us who are trying to pack a little more nutrition into our snacks?

“For delicious snacks you can feel good about packing, I love these granola bars and soft-baked cookies from MadeGood. These are safe for school since they are free of peanuts, tree nuts, and six other common allergens – and they are also delicious! They have a new Cookies & Crème granola bar that is reminiscent of those chocolate sandwich cookies we all love! I’m also all about the new Snickerdoodle soft-baked cookies; they also have these new Red Velvet and No Nut Butter Flavors. These are easy to find anywhere you shop for groceries, and also at www.madegoodfoods.com.

This is also the time of year you stock up on tasty beverages like this Juicy Juice 100% Juice. Kids love the fruity, juicy taste – and that it comes in 15 flavors like apple, kiwi strawberry, and orange tangerine. But parents like it because there’s no added sugar or high fructose corn syrup. Each 8 oz. serving packs a full cup of fruit and is an excellent source of vitamin C, making it a great choice for lunches and snack-time. You can find both the single-serve juice boxes and the family-sized bottles in the juice aisle at the grocery store – and you can find more info at www.juicyjuice.com.”

We all know what a challenge it can be to get kids to eat their vegetables, but it looks like you have a fun solution!

“You are probably familiar with Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods; they are well-known for their top-selling California Veggie Burgers and other delicious plant-based frozen foods. They now have a line called Dr. Praeger’s Littles that are made especially for kids. These are packed with veggies like broccoli, kale, spinach, or sweet potatoes – and they are shaped like stars, teddy bears, and even dinosaurs – so they are fun for kids to eat! Dr. Praeger’s has something for everyone, and since they heat up in just a few minutes, it’s easy to get dinner on the table even on the busiest of nights. These are easy to find at grocery stores, and you can find more info at www.drpraegers.com.

