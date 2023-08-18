Parents may be looking to get the latest tech to make sure their kids are prepared for back-to-school.

Albert Lawrence, Tech Expert and Influencer, joined Rosie to talk about the latest trends.

What’s most popular with apps right now?

Free is always a plus. Adobe Express gives tons of templates and ideas to help you get started on projects, and for teachers K-12, they offer free services.

What are some new innovations for parents to consider?

Storypod offers screen-free engagement to get your kids off the screen time and help them be successful in school. Storypod can help kids of any age succeed.

What are some time-saving ideas?

DoorDash recently launched their first-ever back to school hub, helping parents save time and money with 30% off.

What do you suggest when it comes to a study space?

You need good lighting, so the Cync Dynamic Effects Neon-Shape Smart Light from GE Lighting Cync can help illuminate your kid’s study space in a fun and low-cost energy way. You can bend and shape them to make your space unique. They can sync to music as well, using the Cync app.

This segment is paid for by Adobe Express, Storypod, DoorDash & GE Lighting Cync and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.