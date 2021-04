As seen on Food Network, Ali Khan has teamed up with Stiles Switch BBQ to create a series of cooking classes where they remix classic Central Texas Smoked Meats. Today, April 20, 2021, Ali gives Steph a mini-lesson on how to "chef up" a legit steakhouse meal. Check it out!

Stiles Switch BBQ has a great regular menu as well as a daily specials board they change up weekly. You can find dishes like Prime Rib, Brisket Enchiladas, collaborations like the recent Brisket Bagel with Nervous Charlies, and their Friday Chicken Fried Steak with Sawmill Gravy Special.