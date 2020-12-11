Get The Inside Scoop on Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. Take A Tour With Studio 512.

LOBBY / BAOBOB SOCIA L

Kalahari Resorts & Conventions is an authentically-African all-under-one-roof experience with fun for the whole family.

Located in Round Rock, Texas, just 20 miles from Austin, the 1.5 million square foot, 975 room resort has plenty of space to play for guests and the community.

Kalahari is home to America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort, offering delicious dining options, award-winning indoor/outdoor attractions, retail shopping, Spa Kalahari and Salon and state of the art meeting and convention space.

At Kalahari, you can park your car once and don’t have to leave the resort because we offer something for the whole family – from 2 to 92 – all under one roof.

The authentic African theme was inspired by a trip that the Kalahari owners, the Nelson family, took to Africa more than 20 years ago.

1,000 pieces of African art, sculpture, furniture and retail items for the Round Rock resort were hand-selected by the Nelson family during a visit to meet the artisans and entrepreneurs in South Africa, Ghana and Tanzania.

This $600,000 art investment is part of an ongoing brand commitment to the people, places and cultures that inspire the resort

Outside our resort entrance, 22 life-size animal sculptures, including 12 elephants, seven zebras, a mother and baby rhinoceros and a cape buffalo, welcome guests to the property and evoke a sense of an authentic African safari

Overall, the furnishings, design, art and décor are a modern and luxurious evolution of our brand.

Our Baobob Social Lobby Bar is a great gathering place for guests to unwind and relax.

The Baobob Tree is a magnificent-looking tree that can grow more than 100 feet tall and survive the arid climate of the African desert by holding many litres of water in its trunk.

Designed and built by our in-house theme shop, this 23-foot woven tree is the centerpiece of the lobby bar.

The iconic sculpture welcomes guests to gather, sit and enjoy a drink as they overlook the outdoor waterpark.

Here is how Kalahari is keeping guests safe:

Many people are looking for a close-to-home, drivable destination to get away from the worry and enjoy time having fun together as a family and community.

As a family-owned and operated business, Kalahari Resorts works hard to do what is best for both guests and associates.

We’re taking many steps to ensure a safe resort, including associate wellness initiatives, enhanced sanitation with hospital-grade disinfectants and operational procedures that allow for social distancing and minimized contact.

With 1.5 million square feet, we have plenty of room for guests to spread out.

TOM FOOLERYS

Tom Foolerys has 80,000 square feet of fun for the whole family.

There’s something fun for everyone: For adventure seekers – Thrill rides, zip lines, climbing walls and ropes courses for the adventure seekers. For the competitive bunch – laser tag and escape rooms Into high-tech entertainment – Virtual reality games and the XD Dark Ride 5-D Theater For the little ones – Kid-friendly versions of many attractions

Admission is not included for overnight guests, but wristbands are available so you can enjoy all the rides and attractions.

Tom Foolerys is open to the public, so even if you’re not an overnight guest, day passes are available for purchase online.

If you’re looking for a reason to get out of the house this winter, this is a great close-to-home weekend activity.

Just a few of the attractions at Tom Foolerys are:

Indoor roller coaster – Scream’N Centipede

– Scream’N Centipede Ropes course w/zipline – 30-foot, 3-story high; option for little ones (Tarantok Rise + Tarantok Basecamp for littles)

– 30-foot, 3-story high; option for little ones (Tarantok Rise + Tarantok Basecamp for littles) Thrill rides – Red White and Woo, Maximum Foolocity

CINCO NINO

Tell us about the variety of dining options at Kalahari.

Kalahari sets itself apart with its culinary culture. We consider ourselves a Food and Beverage company that just happens to have massive resorts and waterparks.

One thing that sets us apart is that we bring a variety of dining concepts under one roof.

We have 20 on-site dining options for family-friendly dining that appeal to the masses, including four signature restaurants. We offer: Premier steakhouse with an upscale experience Authentic italian for the family Gourmet comfort food in a relaxed environment Modern Mexican Signature cocktails and non-alcoholic slushies in souvenir cups Delectable sweets made on-site daily Signature coffee shop Unique buffets for even the pickiest eaters



Unlike the other three signature restaurants at Kalahari, Cinco Ninos is unique to our Kalahari Round Rock Resort and is our first authentic Mexican restaurant.

Modern Mexican and tequila bar serving classic flavors and authentic favorites.

Named for Todd and Sherri Nelson’s five children (cinco ninos).

The brightly colored artwork and decor creates a warm, welcoming environment for restaurant guests.

Cinco Ninos is open to locals and you’re invited to make a reservation on OpenTable to try Cinco Ninos, or the other signature restaurants at Kalahari in Round Rock.

Let’s try a few of these new menu items.

SHRIMP & SQUID AGUACHILE ǀ Tomatillo & Serrano Sauce ǀ Cucumber I Mango I Avocado I Tostadas

HUARACHE I Blue Corn Masa I Chili Roasted Pork Belly I Refried Beans I Slaw I Queso Fresco I Chipotle Mayonnaise

CHILE RELLENO I Chorizo I Oaxaca, Fresco & Chihuahua Cheese I Tomato Sauce I Avocado I Grilled Corn

SPA

Spa Kalahari and Salon is a world-class spa featuring body treatments, luxurious massages, skin care, nail care and hair services.

Three of our popular services Halotherapy Salt Therapy – Vaporizes pure Himalayan salt into the air to detoxify and boost the immune system. Wet therapy room with a dry sauna – Good for cardiovascular health and circulation Chromotherapy steam room – Color therapy to help with health and harmony

The Spa also has a private whirlpool, spa-specific outdoor pool, brow and lash bar and relaxing lounge space.

It’s the perfect break from the fun and excitement of the waterpark and Tom Foolerys and gives guests a chance to rest and rejuvenate from the stresses of everyday life

Give the Halotherapy Salt Room a try – it’s amazingly relaxing and there are many health benefits, including: Boost immune system – important during cold/flu season Helps those with respiratory illnesses (asthma, allergies, etc.) Aids in skin concerns (acne, dermatitis, etc.) Athletes – enhance endurance, improve lung capacity, anti-inflammatory benefits, etc.

When you’re done, be sure to spend time in the lounge space – it’s beautiful and luxurious!

Spa services are open to resort guests and local residents, and reservations are strongly recommended.

Gift certificates are available year round, but are especially great for holiday gifting and stocking stuffers!

Visit KalahariResorts.com to book your spa service, because space is limited due to occupancy limits.

Spa Safety:

We take safety seriously in all areas of the resort, including in Spa Kalahari and Salon.

All treatment rooms are cleaned and sanitized after each guest, and signage is displayed outside the treatment room once sanitized

Guests are required to wear masks at all times unless it inhibits the service, such as a facial.

B-LUX

Two things Kalahari is known for are fun and food. B-Lux Grill and Bar is great for families, and it’s located right inside Tom Foolerys.

Serves unique burgers and shakes handcrafted from scratch, elevating classic comfort food from simple to spectacular

Menu items include fresh ingredients that are locally sourced.

BLUX is a guest favorite in our Pocono Mountain, Pennsylvania, and Sandusky, Ohio, locations, and we’re excited to bring it to guests in our new Round Rock location.

Here are a few favorite menu items:

Snackin’ Cracklin’, Farro & Field Greens, All Blux’ed Up!, adtl FInished burgers

B-Lux is located inside Tom Foolerys Adventure Park, but it also has its own entertainment options. Tell us about this bowling alley!

There’s fun around every corner at Kalahari.

12 lanes of Brunswick bowling

Open from 11am to 11pm daily

Reservations are encouraged.

SORTINOS

Kalahari in Round Rock is America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort, but it’s also home to some impressive restaurants. Tell us what sets the Kalahari culinary experience apart from other resorts.

Kalahari sets itself apart with its culinary culture that’s inspired by our owners, the Nelson family, and their passion in serving all guests high-quality, delicious food.

We source the highest quality products and use fresh local ingredients.

All restaurants at Kalahari are chef-driven, so each dish is carefully crafted to not only look and taste delicious, but our team of seasoned executive chefs is continually evaluating dishes to make them better every day.

Tell us about your authentic Italian restaurant – Sortino’s.

Sortinos blends old-school Italian cuisine with the modern age.

Sortino’s includes: Sortino’s Italian Kitchen – open for dinner Pizzeria Sortino – open for lunch daily Sortino’s Cafe & Gelato – open for an afternoon pick-me-up or after-dinner treat

The original Sortino’s Little Italy opened nearly 50 years ago in Sandusky, Ohio.

Sortino’s Italian Kitchen has been a guest favorite at Kalahari in the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania, since opening in 2018, and next month, Kalahari brings Sortinos to its Sandusky, Ohio location.

Come visit us 7 days a week, and make your reservation on OpenTable!

Let’s try a few of these new menu items.

INDOOR WATERPARK

What makes this America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark?

For 20 years, Kalahari has been known as the home of America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark – first in Wisconsin, then Ohio and Pennsylvania and now in Texas.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Round Rock, Texas, is America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resort, with 223,000 square feet of adventure and excitement. 20 pools and whirlpools 30 waterslides Three acres of outdoor pools Cabanas, waterfalls and countless other water attractions



What do we have to check out while we’re here?

Depending on the level of thrill you’re seeking, we have plenty of rides and slides. Screaming hyena – 60-feet high with a free-fall drop Cheetah Race – grab a mat and start a competition Plenty of tube rides for tandem rides with friends and family

FlowRider surf simulator where you can test your surfing and bodyboarding skills

ZeroVision Wave Pool Experience 37-foot LED display screen with surround sound mounted along the wave pool’s back wall Never before seen in an indoor waterpark Watch interactive video games, trivia and music videos, use it for r private evening dive-in movie experiences



There’s plenty for the whole family at Kalahari, but there are a few hidden gems just for adults. Tell us about the Grotto Swim Up Bar.

At Kalahari, we focus on fun for the whole family, but occasionally the adults need a little break.

The Grotto is our adults-only swim-up bar where you can enjoy your favorite cocktail – or non-alcoholic beverage – without ever leaving the water.

Located within America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, this is a guest favorite.

America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark is FREE with your overnight stay at Kalahari. But you don’t have to be an overnight guest to enjoy the waterpark though, do you?

Waterpark day passes are available to local residents, so everyone can enjoy some time away exploring America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark, and there’s a lot to explore!

To make your reservation, visit and play for the day or try any of the delicious dining options the resort has to offer log onto their website at kalahariresorts.com.

