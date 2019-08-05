Get The Family Ready To Head Back To School With Shop With Style

After a fun and exciting summer, it’s about time to put new routines in place as kids head back to school! Shop With Style’s Amy Sewell stopped by Studio 512 to help us get us prepped for the new school year.

Here are Amy’s suggestions:

Mattress Firm – Getting back to a regular sleep schedule is important part of the new school year, and Mattress Firm has a great deal on their “tulo liv” mattress. It’s especially ideal for college students who want to make that old dorm mattress more comfortable and it is conveniently delivered in a movable box. Until September 10th, with any school ID or .edu email address, you can get this mattress in any size for just $299! See the deals at www.mattressfirm.com. Nokia 4.2 and 2.2 Phones A lot of people get new phones for the school year, and at just $189 and $139, these Android One devices are ideal for students especially for families in which several people need new phones. Both have biometric face unlock and a dedicated Google Assistant button to help you keep track of your schedule! Learn more at www.nokia.com. MadeGood Snacks MadeGood is known for their tasty, “school-safe” snacks that are free of eight of the most common allergens. This season, their boxes of yummy Chocolate Chip or Vanilla Crispy Squares, and Mixed Berry or Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, include a $10 off coupon for Mabel’s Labels, perfect for labeling clothing, supplies, bags, sports equipment, and more with their durable labels! See all options at www.madegoodfoods.com/mabelslabels. Omaha Steaks — Single-Serve Meals Quick, easy, and nutritious meals go from freezer to table in less than five minutes! See all of the great varieties at www.omahasteaks.com.

Sponsored by Shop With Style. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.