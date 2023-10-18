Denise Clarke, Head of Texas Fine Wine, visited with Studio 512 about their newly-released 2023 Holiday Wine Bundle, which features one bottle of wine from each of the four wineries at Texas Fine Wine.

“Looking for the perfect gift that pairs with friends, the wine snob uncle in your family, and all your holiday parties and meals? Look no further than the Texas Fine Wine Holiday Pack! What makes the Texas Fine Wine Holiday Pack so special is it includes wines from four different and exceptional wineries, allowing you to get a broad taste of Texas.”

This year, the Texas Fine Wine Holiday Pack features one white wine and three single-varietal reds:

Duchman Family Winery 2021 Roussanne, Oswald Vineyard . This white wine has notes of pear and tropical fruit…and it’d be a great host gift for the chardonnay lover in your life. This wine pairs wonderfully with a traditional Thanksgiving turkey.

. This white wine has notes of pear and tropical fruit…and it’d be a great host gift for the chardonnay lover in your life. This wine pairs wonderfully with a traditional Thanksgiving turkey. Pedernales Cellars 2020 Tempranillo, Daniel Vineyard . “We have two Tempranillo wine options on offer in this year’s pack, because it’s a great Texas varietal. Expect flavors of smoke, vanilla, graphite, licorice, blueberry, raspberries and chocolate. Yum! I’d pair this wine with a beef roast or a more casual BBQ.”

. “We have two Tempranillo wine options on offer in this year’s pack, because it’s a great Texas varietal. Expect flavors of smoke, vanilla, graphite, licorice, blueberry, raspberries and chocolate. Yum! I’d pair this wine with a beef roast or a more casual BBQ.” Spicewood Vineyards 2020 (Black Label) Tempranillo, Dutton Vineyards . “Ron Yates at Spicewood Vineyards really loves Tempranillo, and this option has much more traditional notes for the variety, like cherry cola, figs, hazelnut and vanilla cream. This option would be great with a seasonal dinner, like roasted meats and root vegetables.”

. “Ron Yates at Spicewood Vineyards really loves Tempranillo, and this option has much more traditional notes for the variety, like cherry cola, figs, hazelnut and vanilla cream. This option would be great with a seasonal dinner, like roasted meats and root vegetables.” Bending Branch Winery 2020 Petit Verdot, Newsom Vineyards. “Last but certainly not least is Bending Branch’s Petit Verdot. There are some delicious fruit flavors here, like blackberry bramble, dark cherry and strawberry. I’d go with a rack of lamb (rosemary would be a great flavor complement) and stuffing to make this wine shine.”

This wines are front and center of our November Talk & Taste, which is a virtual opportunity to hear about each wine and winery, as well as ask questions from the winemakers themselves. Sign up for the quarterly Talk & Taste online.

“The Texas Fine Wine Holiday Pack is $125 +tax (includes shipping). If purchased separately, this bundle would cost more than $150, not to mention you would need to make a trip to each winery. Texas Fine Wine is offering two shipment dates. You must order by Wednesday, November 8th to get your pack in time for Thanksgiving. Order by December 6th to get your wines by Christmas.

Learn more about the four wineries that comprise Texas Fine Wine and order your holiday bundle now at TexasFineWine.com.