Workforce Advancement is offered by Goodwill Central Texas, and it provides training and case management. Program Director, Eugene Edwards, joined Studio 512 to talk more about what Workforce Advancement offers.

Eugene says, “A lot of people know about Goodwill, but they don’t know that we have these programs with Workforce Advancement, which help get people ready to work! We offer technical/career training, resume and interview assistance, internship opportunities, digital skill building, parenting workshops, job search assistance and more.

“We have programs for people with disabilities, youth and adults. When you come to us, you get assigned a case manager who will be with you on your journey. That case manager is going to ask a lot of questions to make sure we knock down any barriers between you and where you want to be, including things like gas/transportation assistance, help with food insecurity and more.

“If you’re wanting to improve your situation and you’re looking for some guidance, get in touch with us to see what Goodwill Central Texas can do for you.”

If you’re interested in learning more Workforce Advancement, visit GoodwillCentralTexas.org or send an email to intake@goodwillcentraltexas.org.

This segment is paid for by Goodwill Central Texas and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.