For 70 years, Tide® laundry detergent has been caring for the clothes of American families. Tide Cleaners is an innovative extension of the Tide® brand, providing superior service that customers want for their dry cleaning. The franchise system is expanding across the United States. Studio 512 spoke with Jason St. Pierre, who is the General Manager of the four Austin-area Tide Cleaners locations.

Tide Cleaners offers dry cleaning services, wash-and-fold, cleaning of household items and bedding. The company also cleans outerwear, wedding dresses and other specialty clothing; it does clothing alterations, repairs and more. The Tide Cleaners system, through its partnership with GreenEarth® and utilization of Tide® and Downy® fabric care, offers cleaning technology to care for a wide range of garments and textiles.

Tide Cleaners is also hosting its Gift of Warmth Winter Clothing Drive to benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Austin Area, which provides a safe, positive, and engaging space where youth can discover their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring community members.

Tide Cleaners’ Gift of Warmth Winter Clothing Drive is collecting coats, blankets and socks for ages 5-18.

Austin Franchisee owner, Brandt Stravlo, a Texas native and Chief Operating Officer of EDIT CLEAN, LLC, says, “Since we’ve moved into the Austin market, one of our goals was to be a pillar of the community and we’re proud to be working with a top-notch organization like Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin area and helping out so many kids during the holidays.”

Tide Cleaners customers and those interested in donating can bring their gently-used winter coats to any of the four Austin & Round Rock locations starting December 5th through Jan. 2nd, 2023. There will be designated dropoff bins, and customers who donate receive 20% off their cleaning.

Tide Cleaners Locations in Austin:

Far West: 3637 Far West Ste B

Round Rock: 3200 Greenlawn Blvd. Ste 100 in Round Rock

Westlake: 3267 Bee Caves Rd. Suite 115

Jefferson: 3507 Jefferson St.

For more information on the Tide Cleaners business or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.com.

This segment is paid for by Tide Cleaners in Austin and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.