Get “Stuck On VHS” With Screening Events & Book By Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse is kicking off 2020 with the launch of a new publishing arm and the release of their first book “Stuck on VHS: A Visual History of Video Store Stickers”

The book is launching with a touring VHS event at the theaters, which begins in Austin this week. It’s sure to be one of the most unique experiences celebrating VHS culture and honoring physical media, the last bastion

The book is co-authored Alamo Drafthouse’s “VHS Captain” Josh Schafer, who will be on hand at the touring event. A quote from Tim League about Josh and his role – “90% of the movies from the silent era are gone forever,” says Tim League, Alamo Drafthouse founder and CEO. “Sadly, we are seeing that tale transpire again with VHS today. A huge wealth of amazingness is disintegrating before our eyes, and this time it isn’t art from 100 years ago, it is from the 1980s. Josh is Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s VHS Culture Captain, a role not often found in ours or any industry. I’m really proud of his book, a love letter to this fragile era in our recent history, and I’m equally proud of his work to spread the excitement and awesomeness of VHS treasures in general.”

VHS Screening Event – Wed (Jan 8) & Thu (Jan 9) at The Ritz

Featuring a diabetes video hosted by a stubborn Wilford Brimley, foul-mouthed outtakes from Richard Simmons, a clown singing about the sport of “skateboard surfing,” a bowling hypnosis tape, and 20 years worth of local commercials from Huntsville, Alabama, are among the greatest VHS finds in this exclusive show for the Alamo Drafthouse.

Learn more about this, and other great events happening at the Alamo Drafthouse, by going to www.drafthouse.com.