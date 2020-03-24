Get “Sprung” With Dog Treats Delivery

Dog Treats Delivery offers free delivery all over Austin and they sent us their “You Got Me Sprung” Cookie Box for spring. During social distancing every box will also include a free ‘Corona Extra’ beer cookie (for obvious reasons).

To order online, you can go to DogTreatDelivery.com and choose your box and flavor (flavors include peanut butter, cheddar and cheddar with bacon bits.) In addition, Studio 512 viewers will receive 20% off their order by using code STUDIOTV20.

