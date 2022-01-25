Get Rejuvenated This New Year With Austex Wellness & Medical Spa

It’s a new year and that means now is the time to make plans for a new you. Laurel Belfiore with AUSTEX Wellness & Medical Spa is here to guide us through how we can do just that.

Tell us more about Austex Wellness and Med Spa

We’re a family owned and operated medical spa in the Oaks at Lakeway. We specialize in medical Aesthetics, Massage Therapy, and Body Contouring. We just celebrated our 5th year in business! We’re constantly innovating and improving our technology, especially our lasers!

You said that technology drives your practice, how do you mean?

We constantly assess how all of our devices are helping to meet our client’s aesthetic goals. Then newest Moveo PL technology is now available for treating brown age and sun spots, with effective and painless treatments, with no side effects and for any skin type. We have the only MOVEO handpiece for pigmentation in all of Austin. It’s the perfect time to get started on a series of 3 treatments to reduce sun and age spots.

Tell us how folks can learn more.

Call or text us at 512-524-9602 to learn more and schedule a free consult with our Nurse or Aestheticians. Packages of 3 treatments, spaced 30 days apart, will be 25% off in January. Now is the time to get started! Go to AustexWellness.com to learn more.