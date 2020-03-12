Get Ready To Rodeo With Plenty Boutique

Live Now
Giddy-up ya’ll! The Austin Rodeo brings out the cowboy and cowgirl in all of us and our friend Vanessa Duran, Owner of Plenty Boutique stopped by to give us some outfit inspiration.

Plenty Boutique has two Locations, one at the Hill Country Galleria and another in Marble Falls. For more information you can give them a call at (512) 263-5683 and make sure to follow them on social media @PlentyBtq.

