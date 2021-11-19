Get Ready For The Living Spaces Black Friday Doorbuster Event

Jennifer Aguayo, general manager at Living Spaces, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about the store’s “Black Friday Doorbuster Event.”

“Shop over 100 doorbusters for your home at the Living Spaces Black Friday Doorbuster Event this Friday, starting at 7! Shop a huge selection of doorbusters for your living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as mattresses, rugs, accent pillows, home décor and more. Get free next-day shipping on everything, and pay no interest until 2025 on select purchases with your good credit. Save big while supplies last at the Living Spaces Black Friday Doorbuster Event this Friday starting at 7 a.m.”

Sneak peak deals

Aguayo mentioned deals such as:

Wadeworth 3 Piece Coffee Table Set for $150

Rylee Grey Queen Upholstered Bed for $295

Shea Graphite Sofa for $450

All Black Friday Deals during the event are available only while supplies last, so make sure to get there early. You can shop for Black Friday now at LivingSpaces.com.

This segment is paid for by Living Spaces and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.