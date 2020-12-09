Get Ready For New Secrets, Spies, & Lies With MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents

Get ready for an exciting new season as The Challenge: Double Agents premieres on MTV this December. All-star vets Darrell Taylor and Theresa Gonzalez make an epic return.

Following The Challenge: Total Madness, which scored the highest-rated season in eight years, The Challenge: Double Agents returns to a partner format with 19 action-packed episodes. Filmed entirely in Iceland, the frigid Arctic Island sets the scene for this espionage thriller featuring 30 of the strongest reality titans from around the globe, who are forced to outsmart each other in a game of secrets, spies and lies for their share of one million dollars.

Leading up to premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek and meet the cast during MTV’s The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified launch special airing on Monday, December 7th at 8:00pm ET/PT.

Coinciding with the new season, MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast will kick off on Thursday, December 10 through the iHeartPodcast Network. Hosted by fan favorite vets Tori Deal and Aneesa Ferreira, the audio show will recap each episode of the current season, reliving the drama of the series’ biggest alliances, frenemies and feuds.

TJ Lavin is a BMX rider and has been the host of The Challenge since its 11th season. The Las Vegas-native began to ride bikes when he was two. He became a professional BMX rider at age 19, competing around the world, including the X Games and Gravity Games. He has been crowned “King of Dirt.” Off the bike, Lavin taught himself how to play piano and has a recording studio in his home. He released an album called LAVS the First SET.

For more information visit MTV.com.

Sponsored by PremiereTV. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.