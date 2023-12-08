Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about tips and tricks to help declutter before the holidays. She has a blog article on this subject on her website, MoxieSpace.com. See the full article here.

Sara’s 3 High-Impact Holiday Tidying Tasks:

1. Kitchen/Pantry/Fridge Clean-Out

– Toss out all the expired foods from the pantry and fridge.

– You’re probably bringing in more food or receiving gifts, and they need a spot!

– Makes it easier for guests to help themselves to snacks/drinks, and looks good, too!

– Decant your dry food and put expiration dates on the container with clear tape & and a Sharpie.

2. Entryway/Coat Closet Refresh

– Tidy this area; guests see it first!

– Make space for guests to hang their coats or take off shoes.

– Dust/sweep and light a candle to make it the most welcoming.

3. Clear Up Those Communal Spaces

– Don’t ignore the living areas or patio; tackle anywhere your guests will hang out.

– Use bins/baskets to help guests know where to find the remotes, throw blankets, etc.

– Flip cushions or vacuum out your furniture and fluff those pillows!

– Clear any unnecessary clutter out of sight (and schedule a time in January to deal with it!)

Sara encourages everyone to follow along with Moxie Space on Instagram to learn more, @MoxieSpace. To see all of Moxie Space’s professional organizing and unpacking services – and to book your free consultation today – go to MoxieSpace.com.