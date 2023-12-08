Sara Fritsch, owner of Moxie Space Professional Organizing, spoke with Studio 512 about tips and tricks to help declutter before the holidays. She has a blog article on this subject on her website, MoxieSpace.com. See the full article here.
Sara’s 3 High-Impact Holiday Tidying Tasks:
1. Kitchen/Pantry/Fridge Clean-Out
– Toss out all the expired foods from the pantry and fridge.
– You’re probably bringing in more food or receiving gifts, and they need a spot!
– Makes it easier for guests to help themselves to snacks/drinks, and looks good, too!
– Decant your dry food and put expiration dates on the container with clear tape & and a Sharpie.
2. Entryway/Coat Closet Refresh
– Tidy this area; guests see it first!
– Make space for guests to hang their coats or take off shoes.
– Dust/sweep and light a candle to make it the most welcoming.
3. Clear Up Those Communal Spaces
– Don’t ignore the living areas or patio; tackle anywhere your guests will hang out.
– Use bins/baskets to help guests know where to find the remotes, throw blankets, etc.
– Flip cushions or vacuum out your furniture and fluff those pillows!
– Clear any unnecessary clutter out of sight (and schedule a time in January to deal with it!)