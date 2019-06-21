Get Ready For Grilling Season With Jacoby’s Restaurant And Mercantile

Jacoby’s came by Studio 512 to give us a taste of their famous ranch-to-table food! Executive Chef Brandon Fuller gave Steph some tips on how to prepare steaks and sides for your next dinner party.

Every July, Jacoby’s does “Burger for Burger” in partnership with The Central Texas Food Bank. For every burger purchased during the month of July at Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile, they donate a burger to the Central Texas Food Bank. Learn more about the Central Texas Food Bank at www.centraltexasfoodbank.org.

Jacoby Beef is bred, born, raised, and processed in Central Texas by the Jacoby Family, and dry aged for almost a month! Jacoby’s is located at 3235 East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin, and you can follow them on social media @JacobysATX. You can also find a full menu of their farm fresh food on their website, www.jacobysaustin.com.