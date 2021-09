With kids back in school, we know…lunch ruts are real. This morning we had parenting and lifestyle expert, Lindsay Pinchuk with us with some new ideas to put you on the path to success. Lindsay shared some ideas for packing a Bento box, how to send your little one a hot lunch, as well as snacks that are healthier and classroom friendly.

For more great tips on parenting, visit LindsayPinchuk.com.