Get On Your Way To Financial Wellness With Bravely Go

It’s time for Woman Crush Wednesday! This week, we’re featuring a hashtag boss lady who wants to help women manage their finances, Kara Pérez with Bravely Go.

Kara wants to talk about setting financial goals. For example, a common goal is to ‘save more money’. For that to really work, we need to get more specific: how much money do you want to save and where? Do you want to put more in your investment accounts or into your cash savings? Set a number for the year, divide it by 12 to get your monthly total, and pick a place to put it. You’re much for likely to save $75 a month into your savings account for travel than you are to just ‘save more.’

“Talk Money to Me” is a pop-up conference on January 11th with workshops on investing, negotiation, debt pay off and financial independence, and confronting negative money feelings or beliefs. It’s hard to suddenly feel GOOD about money if you’ve had a fraught relationship with it before!

Bravely Go has FREE webinars starting January 15th covering debt payoff, investing, and starting your own business. Webinars are great way to learn without having to leave your house.

Kara is the founder of Bravely Go, a feminist financial education company. After graduating with a degree in English, no job offers, and over $25,000 in student loans, she realized knowing how money worked was actually pretty important. She paid off her last $18,000 in student loans in 10 months, and a money nerd was born!

To learn more about Bravely Go and upcoming events, go to www.bravelygo.co.