Get On-Demand Care in Your Home or Office with FetchMD Video

Sarah Talbot, a physician assistant with FetchMD, a modern day house call service, joined us at Studio 512 to discuss what kinds of illnesses they’re treating now that kids are back in school. She also provided helpful tips to parents on how to best keep your kids healthy and when and why the entire family should get flu shots.

Avoid the waiting room at the doctor's office and get personal treatment right in your own home or office. It's what FetchMD is all about. We rode along to check it out. Staying healthy is getting more convenient for Central Texans. We can get groceries delivered to our doorstep so why not get quality medical care where and when you need it? Now you can download an app called FetchMD and have a medical provider come to you instead of driving to a crowded doctor’s office or urgent care center. This is ideal if you’re a parent who doesn't want to pack up the kids and leave home, or an employee who doesn't want to miss work to go to a doctor’s appointment. FetchMD can treat things like:

A cold or flu

Sprains and strains

Ear infections

Allergy issues

Even cuts that may need stitches

They can write and call in a prescription if you need it. They’re partnering with HEB Pharmacy who provides complimentary delivery service. FetchMD charges a flat fee so there are no surprises when the bill comes. And they accept payments from health savings accounts and flexible spending accounts. You can download the free app for FetchMD or call 844-TLC-2YOU to have a healthcare provider come to your home or work. For more details, go to FetchMD.com.

Sponsored by FetchMD. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.