Get Non-Surgical, FDA-Approved Knee Pain Relief With Arthritis Relief Centers

Arthritis Relief Centers offer a non-surgical, FDA-approved treatment for arthritic knee pain that can help individuals recover lost mobility.

Kevin S. Barton, CEO of Arthritis Relief Centers, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to tell us more.

Tell us more about Arthritis Relief Centers.

“At Arthritis Relief Centers, we specialize in treating patients with osteoarthritis in their joints. The Arthritis Foundation estimates up to 1 in 3 people age 18-64 have arthritis. Many people often schedule surgery without realizing they may be a candidate for non-surgical pain relief. Our treatments don’t involve any downtime or addictive medications, which means patients can start treatments during the holidays without having to miss out on celebrating with loved ones.”

What causes joint pain?

“Joint pain can be caused by a multitude of reasons, such as trauma or injury, but one of the most common causes is arthritis, which causes inflammation in the joint. Osteoarthritis, also called degenerative joint disease, is the most common type of arthritis. It happens when the cartilage in your joints breaks down, often in your knees. According to the Arthritis Foundation, more than 14 million Americans have symptomatic knee osteoarthritis. When the cartilage inside the knee joint begins to wear down its starts to thin which causes pain and difficulty with activities such as traveling or attending holiday festivities. Symptoms include pain, stiffness, swelling, loss of flexibility, cracking, instability, and weakness.”

How do you offer non-surgical pain relief?

“Arthritis Relief Centers offer FDA-approved gel or hyaluronic acid knee injections that are administered using fluoroscopic guidance, so the gel is delivered precisely to the exact spot inside the knee joint to provide maximum relief. A joint without arthritis has plenty of cartilage and hyaluronic acid to provide cushioning for your joint. When you have arthritis and the cartilage thins, you lose the hyaluronic acid. Our treatments put the hyaluronic acid back into the knee joint to provide lubrication and pain relief. Many patients find they see a significant, life-changing improvement.”

This segment is paid for by Arthritis Relief Centers and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.