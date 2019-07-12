Get Moving With Marathon Kids

Marathon Kids shows kids that being active is fun and rewarding! We spoke to the CEO of Marathon Kids, Cami Hawkins, about how parents and kids can keep moving this summer.

Cami says summer is a really great time for families to get out and run together. Kids need 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity — what Cami calls “heart pumping activity” — every single day. The more parents are willing to get moving with their kids, the more likely kids are to get the daily exercise they need to be healthy.

If kids are interested in participating with Marathon Kids over the summer, they have options! They’ve got their Marathon Kids at Home program, where you can start your very own run club, and kids get Nike rewards for hitting marathon milestones.

If you’ve never heard of a Virtual 5K, it’s like a regular 5K, but you can do it anywhere and on your own schedule! It’s only $5 to participate the School’s Out Virtual 5K. You can sign up to run at www.moremilesraces.com, and 100% of the proceeds will go towards getting more kids running with Marathon Kids.

Marathon Kids also has some exciting events coming up in the fall to celebrate their 25th anniversary season here in Austin. They’ll be announcing those soon!

Marathon Kids has gotten more than 2.5 million kids moving through in-school programs and out-of-school time run clubs all over the country. Homegrown in Austin, TX, this nonprofit has been partnering with AISD for the past 24 years to inspire the next generation of active Austinites. Learn more at www.marathonkids.org.