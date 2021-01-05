Get Motivated With “XO, New Year Love You” Playlist By DJ CASS&RA

She’s done it again! Cassie Shankman, better known as DJ CASS&RA, has made a Spotify playlist just for Studio 512. Take a listen: “XO, New Year Love You.”

Cassie says this playlist is a “feel-good, love-your-body, you-do-you-boo mix of all the good vibes you need for 2021. This mix has throwbacks from LMFAO, Salt-N-Pepa, and DEVO to current hits from Sofi Tukker, Lizzo, and Disclosure. As always these playlists feature music from local Austin artists, and this one has new hits from Molly Burch, to CAPYAC, and Ben Kweller.”

Speaking of — you’ll hear Cassie on Ben Kweller’s latest record, which just dropped on January 1st, 2021! It’s called “Circuit Boredom.” “Just for Kids,” a song off that record, was placed on Spotify’s “New Music Friday” playlist with over 3.6 million followers.

DJ CASS&RA is now collaborating with local yoga instructor Collette Hill on guided meditations and vinyasa classes with live music. She has some open bookings for 2021/ 2022 events and weddings, music lessons, and audio production or composing projects. Learn more about her on social media or on her website.