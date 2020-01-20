Get “Love & Veggies” At Austin Montessori Adolescent Community

How cute: last Friday, students of Austin Montessori Adolescent Community launched a new product named “Love and Veggies.”

“Love and Veggies” is an herbal seasoning that complements roasted vegetables, to help encourage kids to eat more greens! The students had already introduced a popular seasoning for popcorn called “Pop N Shake.”

The seasoning is made with herbs from Gaine Creek Farm. The students also made a documentary about their journey and the partnership they built with Whole Kids, which you can watch on YouTube!

Congratulations to the Austin Montessori students and staff.