Get It Here: Your Ideal Swimsuit With Greer Image Consulting

Raquel Greer Gordian of Greer Image Consulting has some great tips when it comes to choosing swimwear for the summer! All suits are welcome on all bodies, but if you’re looking to play up certain features, Raquel has a great guide. Her first tip is to shop like you’d do for regular clothing: if high-waisted pants and skirts make you feel more comfortable, you’ll likely want a higher-waisted suit, too. If more structure is what you need from an outfit, a swimsuit with boning will be similar.

Hourglass shapes: These are bodies where the size of the shoulders is about equal to the width of the hips, and the waist is the smallest part of the frame. Tank-style suits that embrace the strong shoulders are a great option here, as are traditional bikini shapes. Raquel’s picks:

Pear shapes: Similar to an hourglass, but where the shoulders are a bit more narrow that the hips, and the lower half of the body carries the most weight. Bandeaus and one-shoulder suits are really fun for this body type!

Apple shapes: Apple shapes tend to be more busty, with a wider ribcage, and smaller in the hip. The tankini (it’s back!) is a great shape on this body type, where low- and mid-rise bikini bottoms let apple shapes show off their fabulous legs!

T shapes: Also known as the “inverted triangle,” this body shape is basically the opposite of the pear: shoulders are wider than the hips, and most weight is carried in the upper half of the body. Raquel says that T shapes benefit from more structure in their suits, so a spaghetti strap suit top may not be enough support. Look for wider straps and suits that have built-in support, like boning.

Rectangle shapes: Known as a pretty athletic build, this is the shape where there’s lots of room to play, in order to create the illusion of curves! A fun suit Raquel likes for this body type is the long-sleeve top, which has a chic surfer aesthetic. Make sure you check the label, though: you want Spandex in the Texas heat, not Neoprene, which scuba suits are made of!

Is this extra time at home making you realize what you have — and what you don’t — in your closet? Raquel offers virtual shopping, and she’s offering new options for virtual styling. too. Follow her blog and learn more about her services at www.greerimageconsulting.com.

