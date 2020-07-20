Get It Here: Becca Borrelli’s FREE Studio 512 Coloring Page!

Awesome local creator and coloring book artist Becca Borrelli joined Studio 512 live to have some fun and to talk about what she’s offering now!

She even made Studio 512 its own coloring page, featuring Rosie, Steph and the Studio 512 logo! Download it here and print it out for some fun with the kids (and hey, adult coloring is a pretty good stress reliever, too)! Send a snapshot of any finished pages — and the artist who drew them — to Studio512@KXAN.com. We might put your picture on-air!

Becca is doing a lot of online education right now. She’ll be offering an Online Storytelling with Mixed Media Drawing Class Coming in Fall 2020, so make sure you don’t miss out! Learn more about her classes and her work at BeccaJBorrelli.com.