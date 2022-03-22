Andra Liemandt of The Kindness Campaign joined Steph and Rosie to talk about an upcoming event and how TKC is helping kids and adults develop and enhance their emotional health.

About The Kindness Campaign:

The Kindness Campaign is a nonprofit that creates positive, accessible tools to build emotional health at home and in the classroom. They believe art is a portal to emotional health. During this school year, they gifted their emotional health curriculum to 60 schools across Texas, majority Title 1.

With the help of our supporters, TKC will create MORE impact, gift MORE schools their curriculum, and generate MORE tools to help everyone develop their emotional health – like their forthcoming app, KindGym.

Something TKC is very passionate about is microlearning: quick, easy ways to improve your mental/emotional health, in 5 minutes or less.

That’s why they’re creating KindGym: a microlearning app that helps you develop 5 emotional muscles, in less than 5 minutes a day.

The 5 emotional muscles, or EM’s as they call them, are Joy, Trust, Sadness, Fear and Anger. Today, we worked on Joy!

*Joy is our purpose emotion

It can withstand obstacles, because no matter what life throws at us, we’re still connected to our reason for being here. Our Joy reveals our values.

Right now: write down 1 thing you’re grateful for.

When you’re finished, ask yourself: “why does this bring me joy?”

Your answer will show you some of your values! You can do this daily to bring joy

Tell Us About The Art Of Kindness 2022:

A family-friendly festival on April 2, 2022 at Easy Tiger East

Acoustic music, visual art performances, on-site poetry, sports activations, face painting, and more

Enoughie Buddy Meet & Greet + photo booth

Mindfulness stations: Enjoy on-site sound bath meditation, yoga, petting zoo, and other mindful moments

Kind Company Vendor Fair: Shop with purpose! Purchase gorgeous goods by local artisans, proceeds benefiting The Kindness Campaign

TKC in Action: Meet the TKC Team and experience The Kindness Campaign’s programs: KindHouse™, KindMusic™, KindGym™

All funds raised go for The Kindness Campaign provide mental health education)

All tickets can be purchased here: https://thekindnesscampaign.kindful.com/e/2022-a-day-in-the-art-of-kindness-