Get Into The Holiday Spirit With SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio is decking out the halls for the largest Christmas celebration in Texas, an extraordinary holiday event. This wintery, watery wonderland features Christmas shows, holiday lights, festive foods, Santa Claus, and more!

What are some of the holiday traditions that guests can expect when they go to SeaWorlds’s Christmas Celebration?

We have millions of lights that illuminate the park and put guests in the holiday spirit, holiday Christmas shows like Clyde and Seamore’s Countdown to Christmas, Merry Mariachis to bring a San Antonio flair to traditional Christmas music and more.

What’s new this year?

We’re happy to have select nights where we celebrate Hanukkah with the lighting of the menorah each night as well as the lighting of the Kwanzaa kinara candle holder. Also new this year is a holiday fireworks show on select nights including this coming Saturday. Aside from the animals, ride, and great events, SeaWorld is becoming known for its great food choices.

You’ve got some special dining opportunities and food this Christmas?

Mrs. Claus has set up her kitchen right here at SeaWorld and guests can have dinner with Santa. We also have a homey Cozy Christmas Kitchen that will feel like home for the holiday. There are also great bites to enjoy around the park, as well as a s’mores station where guests can enjoy s’mores and a special s’more charcuterie board with extra treats.

Learn more about SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration by visiting their website for more details.

