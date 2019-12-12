1  of  3
Get Into The Holiday Spirit At Hotel Ella

Studio 512
Santa’s getting ready for his big day, and we have the chance to see his workshop! Matt Horsley stopped by to tell us more about everything that’s happening at Hotel Ella this holiday season.

Old Saint Nick is headed to Hotel Ella once again to host his annual workshop, happening December 15th. Children of all ages are encouraged to kick-off the season of giving by donating to Caritas of Austin, in exchange for a free photo with Santa in the Ella Parlor. Be sure to make a reservation for their holiday brunch buffet in Goodall’s, and stick around for kids holiday crafts.

Learn more about upcoming events at www.hotelella.com.

