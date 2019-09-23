Get Into Politics At The Texas Tribune Festival

The Texas Tribune Festival is around the corner!

If you love politics, you for sure would want to hear this! The biggest, most buzzworthy political 3-day festival is this weekeend September 26-28th. The Texas Tribune Festival brings Texans together to address the politics and policy that affect our communities, our schools, our work and daily lives. Get passes on their website!

In addition, The Texas Tribune is hosting Open Congress, a free and open-to-the-public event festival Saturday, September 28th. Head on over to Cognress Avenue between 7th and 11th streets for book signings, food, music, and more from #TribFest19 partners and supporters.

No Festival pass required!

To learn more visit their website at https://festival.texastribune.org/.