Get Inspired & Wired With Spiked Coffee Cocktails In A Can From Local Brand ZUZI

If you’re looking for a way to update your favorite spiked coffee cocktail, ZUZI Co-Owner, Oscar Fernando De la Peña joined Steph and Rosie with some delicious and buzz-worthy ideas.

The Austin-based brand is the vision of Hispanic husband and wife team Ana Victoria De la Garza and Oscar Fernando De la Peña, whose love of brunch cocktails and late-night coffee drinks inspired the concept. Wanting to support local businesses like themselves, Zuzi is batched and manufactured close to home in Denton, Texas.

Oscar shared some delicious ways to swap out your Espresso Martini:

ZUZI Manhattan

○ 3 oz ZUZI original

○ 1 oz bourbon

○ 1/2 oz sweet vermouth

○ 2 dashes chocolate bitters

Build all ingredients into a glass and stir.



Mexican Irish Coffee

○ 1/2 ZUZI Black

○ 1 oz Mezcal

○ 1 oz Irish Cream

○ 2 dashes chocolate bitters

Build all ingredients into a glass and stir.



ZUZI Latte Float

○ 1 can of ZUZI Latte

○ Vanilla ice cream

Add a scoop of vanilla into a glass and float the Zuzi Latte over ice cream and desired.

Zuzi, the rapidly growing Austin-based beverage start-up, is serving up one-of-a-kind spiked cold brew libation. The brand’s curated range of versatile, ready-to-drink coffee cocktails feature ethically sourced 100% Arabica coffee beans and a vodka spirit base. The premium beverage comes in three different flavors — Carajillo, Black, and Latte — ranging from 10% ABV to 12.5% ABV, 74mg of natural caffeine, gluten-free, and offers sugar-free and vegan options.

For more information about Zuzi please visit Drinkzuzi.com or follow the brand on social media @drinkzuzi