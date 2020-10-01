Get Hydrated With Elevated IV and Med Spa

Stephanie visited Elevated IV and Med Spa and got to try the basic drip they offer. It contains saline, Vitamin C, B vitamins and B 12 for energy. The purpose behind IV hydration is to help folks stay hydrated, whether your an athlete in recovery, work outside, or even just feel low energies. They offer a relaxing space while you’re using the IV. When you arrive at Elevated IV and Med Spa you’ll fill out a few forms, a brief health questionnaire to make sure this procedure is safe for you and then they can start your IV! They’ll check your vital signs and bring you either to a single suite or a double suite and get your hydration going. While you’re in the suite they offer a TV to help you relax as well as a massage chair.

For more information visit ElevatedIV.com.

