Get ‘Hoppy’ at Independence Brewing’s “Beer My Valentine” Event

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and two local libation-makers are teaming up to host an “un-beer-lieable” all-inclusive Valentine’s Day extravaganza. Independence Brewing Co. and Garrison Brothers Distillery are hosting “Beer My Valentine,” a local celebration of love for everyone to enjoy. This one-night only event is free and open to the public, and will feature a limited-edition beer bottle release, free bourbon tastings, Texas two-step dance lessons, flowers, chocolates, and so much more. You brew not want to miss this!
WHEN: Friday, February 14, 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.
WHERE: Independence Brewing Co. Tap Room
3919 Todd Lane #607
Austin, TX 78744
6:00 p.m. – makers market + beer bottle release
Bourbon barrel aged beer from Independence
Brewing Co. + Garrison
Brothers Distillery
Texas bourbon tasting by Garrison Brothers
Distillery
Peruvian meets Texan big bites, snacks, and
sweeties from Killa
Wasi Food Bus
Flower bouquets from Lovelily
Flowers
Chocolates from
Crave Artisan Chocolate
Gifts + art + watercolor illustrations from
Cholé
Jane Made
7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Two-step group lesson
with instructor Eric
Moreno
8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – live music by Rye
Mountain Revelry
ABOUT INDEPENDENCE BREWING
CO.
Independence
Brewing Co. is a local craft brewery and taproom located in Southeast Austin, Texas. Founded by Amy
& Rob Cartwright in 2004, Independence Brewing Co. has grown from a small mom, pop & dog operation to a team of 40 people producing more than 20,000 barrels each year with distribution throughout Texas and Arkansas. Independence Brewing Co. is now one of the
largest and most beloved breweries in Central Texas.
Independence’s core lineup of year-round
brews includes Stash
IPA, Native
Texan Pilsner, Austin
Amber, Redbud
Berliner Weisse, Power
and Light Session IPA, and Convict
Hill Oatmeal Stout. These beers and several seasonal/limited releases can be enjoyed in a laid-back,
industrial-style tasting room with views of the beer-making process set to live music from local musicians. Birds Barbershop offers beers exclusively from Independence Brewing Co. in all nine of their locations across Texas.
The business is a proud and active member
of the communities of Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso. The brewery and its taproom are open to the public for tours in Austin, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Independence Brewing Company beer or tours of the brewery, should
visit
independencebrewing.com
or follow @indybrewing on
Facebook,
Instagram,
and
Twitter.
ABOUT GARRISON BROTHERS
DISTILLERY
Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the
beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 15,000
just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon™ normally sells out within hours of its release. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce
authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey and only bourbon whiskey. The business was founded in 2006.
Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash
bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.
At the American Craft Spirit Awards in 2018, the Garrison Brothers team
was awarded a gold medal for its Single Barrel Bourbon, a silver medal for its 2016 Small Batch Bourbon, and another silver for its Balmorhea Twice Barreled Bourbon. Jim Murray’s Whiskey
Bible named Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon™ “American Micro Whiskey of the Year” in 2014 and again in 2017. Whiskey
Bible recently awarded the same distinction to Balmorhea Twice Barreled Bourbon for 2019 and 2020. Garrison Brothers was voted Best
Craft Whiskey Distillery in America by readers of USA Today
in 2017.
Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of
Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit
garrisonbros.com
or follow @garrisonbros on
Facebook,
Twitter,
and
Instagram.