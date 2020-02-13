Get ‘Hoppy’ at Independence Brewing’s “Beer My Valentine” Event

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and two local libation-makers are teaming up to host an “un-beer-lieable” all-inclusive Valentine’s Day extravaganza. Independence Brewing Co. and Garrison Brothers Distillery are hosting “Beer My Valentine,” a local celebration of love for everyone to enjoy. This one-night only event is free and open to the public, and will feature a limited-edition beer bottle release, free bourbon tastings, Texas two-step dance lessons, flowers, chocolates, and so much more. You brew not want to miss this!

WHEN

Friday, February 14 | 6:00 – 10:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. – makers market + beer bottle release

Bourbon barrel aged beer from Independence

Brewing Co. + Garrison

Brothers Distillery

Texas bourbon tasting by Garrison Brothers

Distillery

Peruvian meets Texan big bites, snacks, and

sweeties from Killa

Wasi Food Bus

Flower bouquets from Lovelily

Flowers

Chocolates from

Crave Artisan Chocolate

Gifts + art + watercolor illustrations from

Cholé

Jane Made

7:00 – 8:00 p.m. – Two-step group lesson

with instructor Eric

Moreno

8:00 – 10:00 p.m. – live music by Rye

Mountain Revelry

HIGH RES IMAGES & EVENT GRAPHICS

https://giantnoise.box.com/s/sl6ff1lsgrcwn0eakeyrb74kbr1svid7

MEDIA CONTACT

Bryan Gonzales / bryan@giantnoise.com

/ 512-797-8579

ABOUT INDEPENDENCE BREWING

CO.

Independence

Brewing Co. is a local craft brewery and taproom located in Southeast Austin, Texas. Founded by Amy

& Rob Cartwright in 2004, Independence Brewing Co. has grown from a small mom, pop & dog operation to a team of 40 people producing more than 20,000 barrels each year with distribution throughout Texas and Arkansas. Independence Brewing Co. is now one of the

largest and most beloved breweries in Central Texas.

Independence’s core lineup of year-round

brews includes Stash

IPA, Native

Texan Pilsner, Austin

Amber, Redbud

Berliner Weisse, Power

and Light Session IPA, and Convict

Hill Oatmeal Stout. These beers and several seasonal/limited releases can be enjoyed in a laid-back,

industrial-style tasting room with views of the beer-making process set to live music from local musicians. Birds Barbershop offers beers exclusively from Independence Brewing Co. in all nine of their locations across Texas.

The business is a proud and active member

of the communities of Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso. The brewery and its taproom are open to the public for tours in Austin, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Independence Brewing Company beer or tours of the brewery, should

visit

independencebrewing.com

or follow @indybrewing on

Facebook,

Instagram,

and

Twitter.

ABOUT GARRISON BROTHERS

DISTILLERY

Garrison Brothers Distillery is a small farm and ranch located in the

beautiful Texas Hill Country that authentically produces straight bourbon whiskey. Garrison Brothers introduced the first bourbon whiskey legally made in Texas in 2010 and has since developed a rabid fan base. They currently have a waitlist of more than 15,000

just to volunteer on bottling days, and their Cowboy Bourbon™ normally sells out within hours of its release. Garrison Brothers is the first legal bourbon distillery in Texas history and is one of the first distilleries in America outside of Kentucky to produce

authentic, handmade bourbon whiskey and only bourbon whiskey. The business was founded in 2006.

Every expression of Garrison Brothers bourbon is made from a sweet mash

bill and barrel-aged in the intense Texas climate. The extreme heat creates multiple aging seasons in a year, resulting in a darker, richer, and fuller bourbon; bolder than almost any other bourbon on the market.

At the American Craft Spirit Awards in 2018, the Garrison Brothers team

was awarded a gold medal for its Single Barrel Bourbon, a silver medal for its 2016 Small Batch Bourbon, and another silver for its Balmorhea Twice Barreled Bourbon. Jim Murray’s Whiskey

Bible named Garrison Brothers Cowboy Bourbon™ “American Micro Whiskey of the Year” in 2014 and again in 2017. Whiskey

Bible recently awarded the same distinction to Balmorhea Twice Barreled Bourbon for 2019 and 2020. Garrison Brothers was voted Best

Craft Whiskey Distillery in America by readers of USA Today

in 2017.

Garrison Brothers is a proud and active member of the communities of

Blanco, Fredericksburg, Hye, Johnson City, and Stonewall. The distillery and its barrel barns are open to the public for tours in Hye, Texas. Anyone interested in learning more about Garrison Brothers Bourbon or in taking a tour of the distillery should visit

garrisonbros.com

or follow @garrisonbros on

Facebook,

Twitter,

and

Instagram.