Get Homey Comfort Food At Colleen’s Kitchen

It’s the ultimate comfort food…fried chicken! Ashley Fric of Colleen’s Kitchen came to Studio 512 to tell us about the secret to a crowd-pleasing fried chicken dish: it’s in the buttermilk brine!

Ashley’s Buttermilk Fried Chicken Dinner includes: Breast, Thigh, Haricot Verts, Buttermilk Mashers and a Buttermilk Biscuit.

Buttermilk Brine Ingredients:

4 cups Buttermilk

1/4 cup Colleen’s Signature Spice Blend

1/2 cup Hot Sauce

3 boneless skinless chicken breasts

3 boneless skinless chicken thighs

Method:

Combine all ingredients, mix well

Add chicken

Marinate for 24 hours

Colleen’s Kitchen is located in the Mueller development, on Aldrich Street. For more information on their menu, go to www.colleensaustin.com, or give them at call at (512) 580-2413 for details.