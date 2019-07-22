Get HIIT With Tips From Izzy El-Ubaydy

HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) has skyrocketed in popularity in the past few years. Personal trainer Izzy El-Ubaydy stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about this trend, how to do it — and how you can benefit from it!

Izzy says, “One of my missions in life is to encourage people to pursue healthy living and exercise and see how amazingly their life changes when doing so. Unfortunately getting regular exercise can be really hard since many of us are extremely busy or we don’t know where to start. Whether you’re a busy CEO or a stay at home parent you can STILL get that heart rate up and get healthy with some simple workouts that you can do in the comfort of your own home or in a hotel room if you’re traveling.”

“We get so caught up on thinking that we NEED all sorts of equipment to target specific regions or to lose fat somewhere but that’s not how the body works. we really don’t NEED anything other than maybe just a mat and your body! We can lose fat, gain muscle or just get healthy with just those things.”

“The way I like to divide up at home workouts are by splitting it up by LOWER BODY, CORE, and UPPER BODY! It just makes it easier to think of moves when you’re on the go!”

“You want to do a move for 1 minute and then rest for 30 seconds.” Izzy showed Steph two sets of HIIT combos:

Backwards Lunge, Plank, Commandoes. Knee-Ups, Mountain Climbers, Inch-Worms.

You can change the tempo, pace, sets or rest time for intensity or regress the move into something more doable.

