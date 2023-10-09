Has a recent hail storm got you looking at getting a new roof? David Phillips, President & CEO of Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal, has some tips on making sure you’re getting quality work done on your home.

How did you get started at Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal?

“Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal is a locally-owned business. It was started in 1969 under a different name by James McKinney, and the brand eventually became a mash-up of James’ name and his wife’s name, Marlyn. I purchase Ja-Mar from them in 2005 and they stayed on to work with me for years afterward. James is still at the business, at the wonderful age of 80!

“Ja-Mar has also become a bit of a family business for me. My daughter joined us right out of high school, and she’s been my office manager for 10 years now!”

What should people be watching out for after the recent hail storm?

“Opportunity will always bring business, which means roofing companies may come from outside of Austin – or even Texas – even order to capitalize on the recent storm. It can be really hard to guarantee good work from an out-of-town or out-of-state contractor; they might leave halfway through the job and you have nowhere to turn. That’s why it’s so important to choose a local roofing contractor. I know most of the roofers in Austin, and we’re a great group that does quality work.”

Is it ever okay for a contractor to waive my insurance deductible?

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen this tactic for years in the roofing business. When I started, a insurance deductible for an entire roof was $250! Now, it tends to be 1-2% of a home’s value. With a $500,000 property, you’re talking $10,000. If someone waives your deductible in order to get your business, you are losing protection. That means cheaper materials, cutting corners, not finishing jobs. It is in your best interest to pay your deductible.

“Not only is it the right thing to do, it’s also the legal thing to do. It’s actually illegal for contractors to waive your deductible or help you avoid paying it. It has always been a requirement of the insurance code, however, it was strengthened in 2019 by House Bill 2102 making it a class B misdemeanor for each offense.”

What should someone look for in a quality roofing contractor?

“You need to find a local contractor. That’s your best guarantee of good work. Also look for a roofer who has been around for a long time, longer than 10 years if possible. A lot of roofing companies wash out in the first 2-5 years of business.

“We also really encourage people to look at reviews: they can tell a story. While you might see ‘they did a great job’ on others’ websites, our customers are so happy, they tend to write paragraphs to tell folks about our work!”

See all of Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal’s services, both residential and commercial, at JaMarRoofing.com.

This segment is paid for by Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.