Get Heart Healthy With ILiveWellNutrition

In celebration of National Heart Health Month, Registered Dietitian Adrien Paczosa of R-D-T-V joined us this morning to make breakfast and brunch a little more lively.

What’s a better for you mocktail for a heart healthy brunch?

This POM Wonderful Heart Beat is a little sweet, a little tart and the perfect way to add fresh flavors and antioxidants to a brunch beverage! As a Registered Dietitian, I love that each 8 oz bottle contains the juice of two whole pomegranates, and nothing else– no added sugars, fillers or preservatives. An in vitro study at UCLA found that pomegranate juice has, on average, more antioxidant capacity than red wine, grape juice, or green tea.

What’s a nutrient rich dish you can prep ahead of time for a family breakfast?

This Sundried Tomato and Kale Frittata can be baked ahead and kept in the fridge– just slice it for an easy breakfast or a savory protein snack. And make sure you don’t throw out the yolk! Nearly all the vitamins and minerals are located within the egg yolk including choline and lutein, which are two nutrients essential for brain health. More than 90% of Americans don’t consume enough choline and eggs are an excellent source – plus easy and convenient too!

A big breakfast or brunch is nice, but for those that are busy, what’s an easy grab and go option for busy mornings?

Bob’s Red Mill Oatmeal Cups are whole grains on the go and ready in 3 minutes! They have the added benefits of flax and chia seeds, so it’s a great combo for heart health. Omega 3s, fiber, antioxidants and healthy fats come together to help reduce blood cholesterol and decreased blood sugar levels. There are 8 flavors and they come in gluten free and classic varieties. They’re super easy to stash at your desk or pack with you when you’re traveling.

What about an easy recipe for plant based protein?

Wonderful Pistachios are a pantry staple in my house because they are a good source of plant-based protein and fiber. A serving of pistachios provides 6 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber. Plus, pistachios offer better-for-you mono and polyunsaturated fats, providing a protein-fiber-fat trio that can help keep you fuller longer. These 3-ingredient pistachio chia energy bites are great for refueling after a morning workout! Wonderful Pistachios come in the “in-shell and shelled” varieties and delicious flavors like Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted, so they’re also great to fold into breakfast recipes!

If you want more information on heart healthy meals or other nutrition based questions visit www.ILiveWellNutrition.com .