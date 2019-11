You’re probably seeing it everywhere — animal print is in this season! If these vibrant patterns feel a little intimidating to you, Claire Saldana with Lure By Y & F is here to help with tips on styling cheetah!

Find Lure By Y & F at these locations:

12912 Hill Country Blvd.

Suite F-145

Bee Cave, Tx

78738

3800 N Lamar Blvd.

Suite 105

Austin, TX

78756

Call them at (512) 263-1117 or (512) 527-3093, and check them out online at www.lurebyyf.com.