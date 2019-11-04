Get Great Fall Cocktail Tips With Elevate Bartending

It might be chilly outside, but you can always warm up with a yummy drink! Taryn Gootee from Elevate Bartending showed us how to make the perfect fall punch cocktail.

Autumn Punch Recipe:

1oz. Vodka

1oz. Apple Cider

1/2oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2oz. Simple Syrup

Top with Ginger Beer

Elevate Bartending is a cocktail service that can flawlessly execute the vision you have for your event. Whether you have a wedding, birthday, or anniversary, be sure to book their services to ensure your event is a success.

For more information you can check out their website www.elevatebartending.com

Apple Cider Vinaigrette Recipe: