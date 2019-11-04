Get Great Fall Cocktail Tips With Elevate Bartending

It might be chilly outside, but you can always warm up with a yummy drink! Taryn Gootee from Elevate Bartending showed us how to make the perfect fall punch cocktail.

Autumn Punch Recipe:

  • 1oz. Vodka
  • 1oz. Apple Cider
  • 1/2oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
  • 1/2oz. Simple Syrup
  • Top with Ginger Beer

Elevate Bartending is a cocktail service that can flawlessly execute the vision you have for your event. Whether you have a wedding, birthday, or anniversary, be sure to book their services to ensure your event is a success.

For more information you can check out their website www.elevatebartending.com

Apple Cider Vinaigrette Recipe:

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 cup raw apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (1 medium sized lemon)
  • 1 tablespoon raw honey, as needed for sweetness
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • salt and pepper, to taste

