Get Great Fall Cocktail Tips With Elevate Bartending

It might be chilly outside, but you can always warm up with a yummy drink! Taryn Gootee from Elevate Bartending showed us how to make the perfect fall punch cocktail.
Autumn Punch Recipe:
- 1oz. Vodka
- 1oz. Apple Cider
- 1/2oz. Fresh Lemon Juice
- 1/2oz. Simple Syrup
- Top with Ginger Beer
Apple Cider Vinaigrette Recipe:
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/4 cup raw apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (1 medium sized lemon)
- 1 tablespoon raw honey, as needed for sweetness
- 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- salt and pepper, to taste