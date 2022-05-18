Summer travel is approaching, and one local company wants to ensure travelers get good sleep while they’re away.

Julie Westervelt is the founder of Sleep Crown and is obsessed with helping people get proper, uninterrupted sleep. She joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Westervelt’s Sleep Crown over-the-head pillow blocks out light, muffles sound, and adds gentle pressure to the top of the head, which relaxes the whole body for sleeping. They’re also handmade in Austin.

“My background is in restorative yoga, and I used some of the relaxation techniques when designing these pillows. I make a slightly smaller Sleep Crown called ‘The Traveler.’ Many use these every night as it isn’t just for travel,” Westervelt said.

“Just lay in your bed and flop it over your head. The great thing is that it becomes a signal to your body that it’s time for sleep. The Traveler ships in its own cute travel pouch so it is easy to take with you when you go. It’s very helpful for sleeping in a new, unfamiliar environment. Just remember to grab it from the bed in the hotel! I’ve received too many emails about lost Sleep Crowns on vacation.”

Order online at SleepCrown.com. You can also find Sleep Crown over-the-head pillows at Perriberri in Austin, which is Westervelt’s exclusive stockist.

This segment is paid for by Sleep Crown and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.