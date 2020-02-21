Get Glowing With ATX Tans

Melissa Rolston of ATX Tans joined us to share a DIY body butter that helps to extend the life of your spray tan! The ingredients and instructions for the body butter can be found at the bottom of this story.

Owner, Melissa Rolston only carries Organic Tanning Solutions in her Tanning Salon. The solutions are Paraben Free, 100% Vegan, Gluten Free, Nut Allergen Free, Cruelty Free

The Tanning Salon is opened 7 days a week. Appointment sessions are quick and easy only 20 minutes. First time guests will get 30% off their first tan!

Benefits of Airbrush Spray Tanning: Immediate tanned skin color result seen immediately after application. Sunless Airbrush Spray Tanning is an anti-aging skin care beauty treatment good for all ages and genders. When our skin glows with radiance it makes you feel confident and beautiful. Spray Tanning will boost your beauty, appearance and confidence. Spray Tanning is the wellness healthy way to tan.

Top reasons people want to airbrush spray tan: Airbrush Spray Tans evens out skin tone. Clients come in for spray tans for their special events, Weddings, Galas, Prom, Spring Break, Vacations, Dates, Performances and Competitions, Photo Shoots, Fashion Shows, Festivals.

Please Note: Spray Tanning Formulas will not protect your skin from UV rays. Always important when out in the sun to wear a sun protection sunscreen and reapply the SPF Sunscreen as directed.

SHIMMER LAVENDER BODY BUTTER

1/4 CUP COCOA BUTTER WITH JOJOBA OIL

3 TABLESPOONS SWEET ALMOND OIL

2 TABLESPOONS WHOLE LEAF ALOE VERA GEL

1 TEASPOON VEGETABLE GLYCERIN

1 TEASPOON BODY OIL MINERAL BRONZE SHIMMER

50 DROPS OF LAVENDER ESSENTIAL OIL

Directions:

In a saucepan over low heat, melt cocoa butter with jojoba oil. Remove from heat and stir in sweet almond oil, vegetable glycerin, aloe vera gel, mineral bronze body oil, lavender. Transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl set I an ice water bath. Whip mixture as it set up into a cream. Remove cream from ice water bath and scoop into a jar or tin. To use, apply desired amount to skin as a cream.

This DIY body butter will extend and enhance the spray tan and keep skin glowing longer. It has moisturizing and firming benefits for our skin to help hydrate and add radiance. It has natural nourishing ingredients that are good for skin care easily absorbed for all day hydration for our skin to glow.

ATX Tans is newly opened small business that is woman owned.

Located in Gateway Shopping Center – 9901 N. Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 230, Austin, TX 78759

For more information or to book an appointment go to atxtans.com, or Call 512-531-9926