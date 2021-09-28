Get Glowing With A Sunless Body Blend From laurel Corrinne Studio

Laurel Corrinne of Laurel Corrinne Studio joined Steph and Rosie to talk about her studio and about her signature Sunless Body Blend.

Laurel has created her own unique application of a “sunless bronze glow” that is blended to perfection. She believes a tan should fade evenly and look flawless for 7-10 days.

With her years of experience, she has created a technique that not only is the most natural looking tan, but is a healthier choice than a spray tan. There is no more “spray” making it safer for clients and for Laurel, because there is no inhalation (even if the product that is being sprayed is organic).

Laurel only uses certified organic products for her Sunless Body Blend. The recommended time for the product to develop is 1-4 hours max. The treatment takes 35 minutes.

For more information or to book an appointment go to LaurelCorrinneStudio.com