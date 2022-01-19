Get Glowing Skin With Help From Letty Lamont Of Letty Woman

Letty Lamont of Letty Woman Med Spa joined Steph and Rosie to discuss some ways we can get glowing skin even in the dead of winter.

Letty will be focusing on growing her girl gang, but her main focus continues to be optimizing skin health and building collagen to give her clients the longest lasting results. This is not a race it’s a journey. Letty says, “Collagen induction and maintenance is the key to youthful natural looking results. Look out for new treatments with platelet rich fibrin, a thicker version of PRP, more advanced PDO thread lifts and the introduction of sculptura, a bio stimulating filler that encourages your collagen growth with results that can last several years.”

Some of the treatments Letty offers and recommends are:

Zaffiro (near infrared light therapy) plus Scarlet SRF Micro needling with Radiofrequency for face, neck or body. Although both of these machines work really well separately if you’re looking to get maximum results in the shortest time consider doing the combo.

Both machines build and maintain Collagen and Alastin. Scarlet is used to contour, break up hyper pigmentation and give your skin that glass like appearance. As a reminder, we lose one percent of our collagen production every year from age 25.

Facials and Peels

Facials are a great way to start kickstart a great healthy skin routine. Letty Woman’s aesthetician is well-versed in products and ingredients for particular skin issues including acne and hyperpigmentation.

If you’re trying to step it up a bit, Letty recommends a superficial take-home peel from the IS Clinical and Active Peal System. If you’re looking for a deeper peel, Letty offers an in clinic treatment called “The perfect derma peel.” All peels are appropriate for all skin types. While there is some downtime with the deeper Dermapeel, expect no downtime with superficial take home peels.

For more information or to book an appointment with Letty you can go to LettyWoman.com