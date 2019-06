Want to get glowing skin and update your summer makeup routine? Steph recently stopped by Janet St. Paul Studio for Hair & Beauty to get her glimmer on with a signature facial and makeup lesson.

Janet St. paul is located at 110 San Antonio Street. For more information, or to book an appointment, you can go to JanetSt.Paul.com or give them a call at 512-474-5000. Also, make sure to give them a follow on social media at @JanetStPaul